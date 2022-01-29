Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 118,898 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 8.0% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $66,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $301.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.53 and a 200-day moving average of $342.33.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.51.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

