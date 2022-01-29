Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.53 and its 200-day moving average is $342.33. The firm has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.51.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

