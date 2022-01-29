Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.53

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.53 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.25). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 20.22 ($0.27), with a volume of 746,790 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.26 million and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.86.

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.