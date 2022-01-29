Meter Governance One Day Volume Reaches $680,566.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $680,566.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00008349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002348 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

