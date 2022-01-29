Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Down 51.3% in January

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MBNKF stock remained flat at $$1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.