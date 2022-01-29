Metronome Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $40.63 million and approximately $74,261.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00007861 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.57 or 0.06803047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,854.43 or 0.99910125 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,784,739 coins and its circulating supply is 13,640,165 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

