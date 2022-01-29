Mettalex Hits Market Cap of $756,959.63 (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $756,959.63 and $342,243.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mettalex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.52 or 0.06755368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.04 or 0.99970964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.