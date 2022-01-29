MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE MCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. 69,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $9.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 250,075 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

