MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE MCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. 69,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $9.09.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
