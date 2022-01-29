M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.80 ($3.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 213.10 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.73. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 175.90 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43). The company has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 85.24.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

