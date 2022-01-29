M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGPUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on M&G in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.10) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on M&G in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.90 on Friday. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

