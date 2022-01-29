MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 19% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $533,745.75 and $57.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00086327 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00018077 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 444,015,571 coins and its circulating supply is 166,713,643 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

