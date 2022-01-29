MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $422,158.96 and approximately $354.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001480 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00057261 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.46 or 0.00652726 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

