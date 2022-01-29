Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,355,491 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 148,093 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $945,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

