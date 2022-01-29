Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,092 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 338,468 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,355,491 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $945,980,000 after acquiring an additional 148,093 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 406,173 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $114,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 20,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.