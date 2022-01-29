Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340,447 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,813 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,223,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

