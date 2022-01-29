Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $203,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.