Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of MSEX opened at $99.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.75.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Middlesex Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Middlesex Water worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

