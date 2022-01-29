Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 51.9% in January

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Midwest Energy Emissions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 282,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,510. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.94. Midwest Energy Emissions has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

