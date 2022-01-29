MiL.k (MLK) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.54 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $66.54 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.41 or 0.06780092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.25 or 0.99857807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003174 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

