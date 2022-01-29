MileVerse One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.20 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $38.28 million and approximately $23.20 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MileVerse has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.24 or 0.06803816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,819.20 or 0.99802376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003200 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,221,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MileVerse

