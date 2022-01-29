Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $9.00. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 15,789 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

