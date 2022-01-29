MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $6.83 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 83.7% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.83 or 0.00018011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $73.84 million and approximately $121,809.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00249812 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007344 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,813,652 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

