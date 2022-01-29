Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.02 Million

Analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce $150.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.18 million and the lowest is $149.90 million. Mimecast posted sales of $129.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $592.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $593.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $687.82 million, with estimates ranging from $678.77 million to $701.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

MIME opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,948,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $11,617,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,196,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $7,503,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

