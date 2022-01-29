MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Update

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the December 31st total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INKT. Evercore ISI began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 83,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,719. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42.

