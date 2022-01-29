Minter Network Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $5,650.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00135943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00189109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00029377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,382,580,956 coins and its circulating supply is 5,177,371,389 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

