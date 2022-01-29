MintMe.com Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,995.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $2,995.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,367.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.90 or 0.06794524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.00289436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.36 or 0.00780236 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00066264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00400984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00240870 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

