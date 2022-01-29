Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.54. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 27,300 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Tognetti acquired 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,323.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,472,294.53. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 653,000 shares of company stock worth $286,569.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

