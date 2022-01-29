Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Price Hits $2,906.49 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for $2,906.49 or 0.07731568 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $187,263.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Amazon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.01 or 0.06743409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,633.41 or 1.00108882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 2,915 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Amazon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Amazon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.