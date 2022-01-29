Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $169.45 on Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for about $169.45 or 0.00446891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $59,757.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 66,401 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

