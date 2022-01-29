Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $115,386.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $21.03 or 0.00055103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $115,386.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.18 or 0.06767059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,133.96 or 0.99898292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 475,080 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.