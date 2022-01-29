Mirrored Microsoft Trading Up 4.6% This Week (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $59,412.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be bought for approximately $312.61 or 0.00818921 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.18 or 0.06767059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,133.96 or 0.99898292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 30,082 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

