Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $41.36 million and $296,924.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.76 or 0.00049789 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.66 or 0.06805412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,619.07 or 0.99823357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

