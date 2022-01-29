Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Achieves Market Cap of $7.41 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $36.60 or 0.00096531 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $200,748.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.25 or 0.06738818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,888.03 or 0.99919829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003179 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 202,378 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

