Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 816,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,947. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $744.76 million, a PE ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

