Mithril Price Reaches $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $35.13 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012588 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00282059 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

