Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 10,999 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,215 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.