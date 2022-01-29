Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,800 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,976,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

BC stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.