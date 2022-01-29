Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 13,000 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of SpartanNash worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

