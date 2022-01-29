Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,967 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 146,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.