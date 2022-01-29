Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,400 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Big Lots worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,420,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

