Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 924.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $200.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.30. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,066. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.