Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

MLCO stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

