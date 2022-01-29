Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

