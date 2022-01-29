Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $242.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.09 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.94 and its 200 day moving average is $247.21. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.