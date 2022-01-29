Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.87 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $73.19 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.49.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

