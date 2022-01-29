Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after buying an additional 501,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after buying an additional 307,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 18,863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 153,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUSA opened at $192.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $202.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

