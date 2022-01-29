Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.02 Million Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in SYNNEX by 94.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SYNNEX by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 5.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SYNNEX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $333,951. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

NYSE:SNX opened at $100.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

