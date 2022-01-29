Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $3,817,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $81.85 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

