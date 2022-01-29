Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

ETRN stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.