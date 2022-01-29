Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,840 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 83,786 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 625,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

